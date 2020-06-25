2123 Stacy Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Did not flood in Harvey ! - Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 story, 3.5 bath luxury town home minutes from Downtown & the Galleria is set in a great gated community with its own private dog park & easy access to the Bike Trail to Memorial Park, Heights & Downtown. Executive finishes including gleaming hardwoods, crown molding, spacious closets & lots of storage. Fabulous kitchen with granite counters. SS appliances, large pantry, lots of natural light. Master and 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor with large hallway/study area. Nest AC thermostats. Outside yard space for BBQ. Garage with storage & shelves. Lots of new restaurants nearby. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included. Pets Case by case rent will be $2600 per month