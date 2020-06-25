All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

2123 Stacy Glen, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Did not flood in Harvey ! - Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 story, 3.5 bath luxury town home minutes from Downtown & the Galleria is set in a great gated community with its own private dog park & easy access to the Bike Trail to Memorial Park, Heights & Downtown. Executive finishes including gleaming hardwoods, crown molding, spacious closets & lots of storage. Fabulous kitchen with granite counters. SS appliances, large pantry, lots of natural light. Master and 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor with large hallway/study area. Nest AC thermostats. Outside yard space for BBQ. Garage with storage & shelves. Lots of new restaurants nearby. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included. Pets Case by case rent will be $2600 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Stacy Glen have any available units?
2123 Stacy Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Stacy Glen have?
Some of 2123 Stacy Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Stacy Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Stacy Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Stacy Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Stacy Glen is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Stacy Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Stacy Glen offers parking.
Does 2123 Stacy Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 Stacy Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Stacy Glen have a pool?
No, 2123 Stacy Glen does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Stacy Glen have accessible units?
No, 2123 Stacy Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Stacy Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Stacy Glen has units with dishwashers.

