Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 Frawley Street

212 Frawley Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 Frawley Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
If you are looking for a newly renovated luxury bungalow with no detail left untouched, add this inner-loop jem in the revitalizing Near Northside to your list! This 1950's home was taken down to the studs in 2018 for a full rehab and is now move-in ready. 3 bedrooms (or 2 bedrooms + office/flex space). Additional space via a mud room at back entry, large enough to accommodate a workout room or additional office space. Garage + additional gated parking! Original hardwoods have been refinished + brand new tile in kitchen/bathroom (no carpet at all). Custom cabinets throughout, granite/quartz counter tops, fenced yard (pets on a case by case basis), controlled access driveway gate, front porch that is swing worthy and so much more!!! Stainless steal appliances + full size washer/dryer. Minutes from downtown, Houston Heights, Texas Medical Center. 2 minute walk to the MetroRail stop makes this a location that cannot be beat. Move in ready. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

