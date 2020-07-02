212 Detering Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This stunning 3-story townhome in Rice Military is a must-see! Property boasts beautiful wood flooring, lofty ceilings, plantation shutters, wood burning fireplace with adjacent built-ins, and a spacious formal dining room for entertaining. Achieve your very own gourmet creations in the island kitchen featuring granite countertops, gas cooktop, and ample storage space. The generously-sized master suite is the ultimate escape with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, large tub, and separate shower. Property also includes a 2nd story wood deck and covered patio. Situated just minutes from popular restaurants, night life, and the unique art scene found on Washington Ave. Enjoy easy access to The Heights, Downtown Houston, and other surrounding areas inside the loop. Within walking distance from Memorial Park, home to a top-rated 18-hole golf course, sports facilities, and a 3-mile running trail. Book your private showing today!