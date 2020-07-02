All apartments in Houston
212 Detering Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 Detering Street

212 Detering Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 Detering Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This stunning 3-story townhome in Rice Military is a must-see! Property boasts beautiful wood flooring, lofty ceilings, plantation shutters, wood burning fireplace with adjacent built-ins, and a spacious formal dining room for entertaining. Achieve your very own gourmet creations in the island kitchen featuring granite countertops, gas cooktop, and ample storage space. The generously-sized master suite is the ultimate escape with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, large tub, and separate shower. Property also includes a 2nd story wood deck and covered patio. Situated just minutes from popular restaurants, night life, and the unique art scene found on Washington Ave. Enjoy easy access to The Heights, Downtown Houston, and other surrounding areas inside the loop. Within walking distance from Memorial Park, home to a top-rated 18-hole golf course, sports facilities, and a 3-mile running trail. Book your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Detering Street have any available units?
212 Detering Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Detering Street have?
Some of 212 Detering Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Detering Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 Detering Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Detering Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 Detering Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 212 Detering Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 Detering Street offers parking.
Does 212 Detering Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Detering Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Detering Street have a pool?
No, 212 Detering Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 Detering Street have accessible units?
Yes, 212 Detering Street has accessible units.
Does 212 Detering Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Detering Street has units with dishwashers.

