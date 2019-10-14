2116 Fulton Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this high and dry neighborhood in the heart of Houston. Minutes from downtown, Sawyer Yards, White Oak Music Hall, Buffalo Bayou hike/bike trailhead, and walking distance from Metro Rail. New SS appliances with farmhouse sink, hood range and waterfall quartz countertops. Main house is a 3 bed/2 bath open concept floor plan. Additional studio apartment in the back of the property comes complete with kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room. Separate electric meter makes this ideal to use as an income producing property. Think long term rental, Air BnB or student housing for U of H Downtown that is only 1.5 miles away. Many consider this Northside Village the next Heights. Buy now before prices rise to top of market. New construction all around. Easy access to I-45 & I-10. Experience the vibrancy & convenience of up-and-coming Northside Village. Back on market! Landlord will review and consider any and all offers.