All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2116 Fulton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2116 Fulton Street
Last updated January 1 2020 at 1:21 PM

2116 Fulton Street

2116 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2116 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Welcome home to this high and dry neighborhood in the heart of Houston. Minutes from downtown, Sawyer Yards, White Oak Music Hall,  Buffalo Bayou hike/bike trailhead, and walking distance from Metro Rail.  New SS appliances with farmhouse sink, hood range and waterfall quartz countertops.  Main house is a 3 bed/2 bath open concept floor plan.  Additional studio apartment in the back of the property comes complete with kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room.  Separate electric meter makes this ideal to use as an income producing property. Think long term rental, Air BnB or student housing for U of H Downtown that is only 1.5 miles away. Many consider this Northside Village the next Heights.   Buy now before prices rise to top of market. New construction all around.   Easy access to I-45 & I-10. Experience the vibrancy & convenience of up-and-coming Northside Village. Back on market! Landlord will review and consider any and all offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Fulton Street have any available units?
2116 Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2116 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2116 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 2116 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 2116 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 2116 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Uptown West
7600 Highmeadow Dr
Houston, TX 77063
The Ridley
2815 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Heights At Park Row
13710 Park Row Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494
3000 Sage
3000 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston