Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:18 AM

2111 Denridge Dr

2111 Denridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Denridge Dr, Houston, TX 77038

Amenities

Property Amenities
2111 Denridge Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!**

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/884319?source=marketing

Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1250
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator & Microwave
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath property! This home offers a spacious open concept interior. Large living room area. Kitchen opens up to the living room with plenty of counter and cabinet space, Stainless steel appliances. Microwave & Refrigerator included! Lots of natural lighting. Great sized bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bathroom with double vanity and garden tub! Lovely fenced backyard perfect for entertaining and much more! Don't wait set up your appointment today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834670)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Denridge Dr have any available units?
2111 Denridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Denridge Dr have?
Some of 2111 Denridge Dr's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Denridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Denridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Denridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Denridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2111 Denridge Dr offer parking?
No, 2111 Denridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2111 Denridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Denridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Denridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2111 Denridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Denridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2111 Denridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Denridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Denridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

