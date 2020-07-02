211 S Mcgowen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage hot tub internet access

Wonderful three story town home in the heart of Midtown. Walk to the many neighborhood restaurants - both fancy and casual. Visit the many friendly local pubs and bars and ice house. Major banks are just a short walk away. Midtown is a pedestrian friendly community with well kept sidewalks connecting its many parks. Midtown Park is the newest and offers dance classes, concerts and a great time to stroll with your pet and listen to the sounds of the water features. Many dog parks within a short walk. Your cat will love to watch the squirrels and birds cavorting around in the large oaks outside your home. No need to drive to work or Houston events. The train is only 5 blocks away. Large walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms. Walk-in pantry off kitchen. 2 car garage attached to house - no need to get wet unloading groceries. 12 Month Internet incl., 2x Google Mesh Routers, 5.1 Built in surround sound, WiFi Thermostats, 3G Connected security. (Furnished $3600) or Unfurnished