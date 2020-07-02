All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:40 PM

211 S Mcgowen Street

211 McGowen St · No Longer Available
Location

211 McGowen St, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Wonderful three story town home in the heart of Midtown. Walk to the many neighborhood restaurants - both fancy and casual. Visit the many friendly local pubs and bars and ice house. Major banks are just a short walk away. Midtown is a pedestrian friendly community with well kept sidewalks connecting its many parks. Midtown Park is the newest and offers dance classes, concerts and a great time to stroll with your pet and listen to the sounds of the water features. Many dog parks within a short walk. Your cat will love to watch the squirrels and birds cavorting around in the large oaks outside your home. No need to drive to work or Houston events. The train is only 5 blocks away. Large walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms. Walk-in pantry off kitchen. 2 car garage attached to house - no need to get wet unloading groceries. 12 Month Internet incl., 2x Google Mesh Routers, 5.1 Built in surround sound, WiFi Thermostats, 3G Connected security. (Furnished $3600) or Unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 S Mcgowen Street have any available units?
211 S Mcgowen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 S Mcgowen Street have?
Some of 211 S Mcgowen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 S Mcgowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 S Mcgowen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 S Mcgowen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 S Mcgowen Street is pet friendly.
Does 211 S Mcgowen Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 S Mcgowen Street offers parking.
Does 211 S Mcgowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 S Mcgowen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 S Mcgowen Street have a pool?
No, 211 S Mcgowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 S Mcgowen Street have accessible units?
No, 211 S Mcgowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 S Mcgowen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 S Mcgowen Street has units with dishwashers.

