2106 Bidwell Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Call Oak Forest home! A picture perfect recent construction home w an unbeatable LOCATION zoned to Oak Forest Elementary. This home boasts FOUR beds PLUS FLEX SPACE, a plethora of natural light, soaring ceilings, generously sized bedrooms, open living space w an abundance of storage including ample additional parking. A thoughtful layout for the utmost comfort & functionality coupled w style & attention to detail. Recently completely community with ideal placement within sought after area. (Landscaping, water and trash covered.)