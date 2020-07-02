All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2106 Bidwell Drive

2106 Bidwell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Bidwell Dr, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Oak Forest home! A picture perfect recent construction home w an unbeatable LOCATION zoned to Oak Forest Elementary. This home boasts FOUR beds PLUS FLEX SPACE, a plethora of natural light, soaring ceilings, generously sized bedrooms, open living space w an abundance of storage including ample additional parking. A thoughtful layout for the utmost comfort & functionality coupled w style & attention to detail. Recently completely community with ideal placement within sought after area. (Landscaping, water and trash covered.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Bidwell Drive have any available units?
2106 Bidwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Bidwell Drive have?
Some of 2106 Bidwell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Bidwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Bidwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Bidwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Bidwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2106 Bidwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Bidwell Drive offers parking.
Does 2106 Bidwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Bidwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Bidwell Drive have a pool?
No, 2106 Bidwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Bidwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2106 Bidwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Bidwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 Bidwell Drive has units with dishwashers.

