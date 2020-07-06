All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:07 AM

2103 Diamond Crest Drive

2103 Diamond Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Diamond Crest Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
This well designed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a must see!!! Functional one story home with tile and wood flooring throughout. Master bedroom with walk in closet, and separate tub and shower. High ceilings, beautiful fireplace, and lovely kitchen open to family room. Spacious secondary bedrooms with private hall way away from master bed room providing privacy. Beautiful dining room for many diner celebrations!! Relax in the private fenced in backyard with no backyard neighbors!! 2 car attached garage completes this home!! Conveniently located with in minutes from the Fort Bend Toll for easy commute to Downtown, Medical Center, Galleria Area and more!!Available for leasing - mid to late October/November 1, 2019. Currently occupied.Not available for Section 8 leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Diamond Crest Drive have any available units?
2103 Diamond Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Diamond Crest Drive have?
Some of 2103 Diamond Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Diamond Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Diamond Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Diamond Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Diamond Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2103 Diamond Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Diamond Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 2103 Diamond Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Diamond Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Diamond Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2103 Diamond Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Diamond Crest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2103 Diamond Crest Drive has accessible units.
Does 2103 Diamond Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Diamond Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

