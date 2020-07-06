2103 Diamond Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible parking garage

This well designed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a must see!!! Functional one story home with tile and wood flooring throughout. Master bedroom with walk in closet, and separate tub and shower. High ceilings, beautiful fireplace, and lovely kitchen open to family room. Spacious secondary bedrooms with private hall way away from master bed room providing privacy. Beautiful dining room for many diner celebrations!! Relax in the private fenced in backyard with no backyard neighbors!! 2 car attached garage completes this home!! Conveniently located with in minutes from the Fort Bend Toll for easy commute to Downtown, Medical Center, Galleria Area and more!!Available for leasing - mid to late October/November 1, 2019. Currently occupied.Not available for Section 8 leasing.