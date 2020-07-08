All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2103 Cherry Bend Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2103 Cherry Bend Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

2103 Cherry Bend Dr

2103 Cherry Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2103 Cherry Bend Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bed - 2 Bath Home [Amazing Backyard] - Property Id: 266768

Beautiful home with excellent floor plan home nestled on a canopy tree lined street. Great location in the Energy corridor near City Center. There are no shortages of great restaurants and shops near this lovely 3-bedroom home. This home boasts custom cabinets, recently remodeled kitchen with updated appliances, updated wood flooring, quartz counters in kitchen & bath. Front rod-iron fenced in patio with lush landscaping. Large backyard with gazebo which is perfect for entertaining. Covered patio, Extra-large laundry room. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer remains. No flood history. Yard maintenance can be added for $50 additional per month. Zoned to top rated West Briar Middle School and Westside High School. Vacant and easy to show!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266768
Property Id 266768

(RLNE5735438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Cherry Bend Dr have any available units?
2103 Cherry Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Cherry Bend Dr have?
Some of 2103 Cherry Bend Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Cherry Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Cherry Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Cherry Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Cherry Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Cherry Bend Dr offer parking?
No, 2103 Cherry Bend Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Cherry Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 Cherry Bend Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Cherry Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 2103 Cherry Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Cherry Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 2103 Cherry Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Cherry Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Cherry Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77034
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Inwood Grove
7302 Alabonson Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston