2103 Cherry Bend Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed - 2 Bath Home [Amazing Backyard] - Property Id: 266768
Beautiful home with excellent floor plan home nestled on a canopy tree lined street. Great location in the Energy corridor near City Center. There are no shortages of great restaurants and shops near this lovely 3-bedroom home. This home boasts custom cabinets, recently remodeled kitchen with updated appliances, updated wood flooring, quartz counters in kitchen & bath. Front rod-iron fenced in patio with lush landscaping. Large backyard with gazebo which is perfect for entertaining. Covered patio, Extra-large laundry room. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer remains. No flood history. Yard maintenance can be added for $50 additional per month. Zoned to top rated West Briar Middle School and Westside High School. Vacant and easy to show!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266768
Property Id 266768
(RLNE5735438)