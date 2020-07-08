2103 Cherry Bend Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 Bed - 2 Bath Home [Amazing Backyard]



Beautiful home with excellent floor plan home nestled on a canopy tree lined street. Great location in the Energy corridor near City Center. There are no shortages of great restaurants and shops near this lovely 3-bedroom home. This home boasts custom cabinets, recently remodeled kitchen with updated appliances, updated wood flooring, quartz counters in kitchen & bath. Front rod-iron fenced in patio with lush landscaping. Large backyard with gazebo which is perfect for entertaining. Covered patio, Extra-large laundry room. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer remains. No flood history. Yard maintenance can be added for $50 additional per month. Zoned to top rated West Briar Middle School and Westside High School. Vacant and easy to show!

