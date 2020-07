Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unique, modern Heights bungalow with oversized windows and modern interior. Large garage apartment on a gated property ready for immediate move-in! Open-concept loft style apartment with kitchen, dining and living on one level that opens up to large outdoor patio. Bedroom is on the second level with 360 degree views of downtown Houston and The heights. Door in bedroom opens up to large rooftop deck. Unique property that won't last long!