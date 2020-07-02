All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 N. Stiles

210 Stiles St · No Longer Available
Location

210 Stiles St, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Beautiful hardwood floors. Off-street parking. Washer / dryer connections in unit. $695 monthly, $695 deposit. Nice backyard. Located in East End Revitalization area! Close to Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, University of Houston, Downtown, and Medical Center! Walking distance to bus lines and brand new light rail. Landlord pays water, you pay gas and electric.

12-month lease. $50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.
Hardwood and tile floors. Off-street parking. Nice backyard. Located in East End Revitalization area! Close to Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, University of Houston, Downtown, and Medical Center! Walking distance to bus lines and brand new light rail. Landlord pays water, you pay gas and electric.

12-month lease. 1 month's rent deposit.

$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 N. Stiles have any available units?
210 N. Stiles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 N. Stiles have?
Some of 210 N. Stiles's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 N. Stiles currently offering any rent specials?
210 N. Stiles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 N. Stiles pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 N. Stiles is pet friendly.
Does 210 N. Stiles offer parking?
No, 210 N. Stiles does not offer parking.
Does 210 N. Stiles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 N. Stiles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 N. Stiles have a pool?
No, 210 N. Stiles does not have a pool.
Does 210 N. Stiles have accessible units?
No, 210 N. Stiles does not have accessible units.
Does 210 N. Stiles have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 N. Stiles does not have units with dishwashers.

