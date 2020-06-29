All apartments in Houston
2022 Tuam Street

2022 Tuam Street · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Tuam Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 story townhouse in private, gated community with awesome skyline views. This home offers spacious livings areas, ample storage space, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths; large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master suite with private balcony has a walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included! Convenient location just minutes away from Downtown, Medical Center, and walking distance to Emancipation park! Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Tuam Street have any available units?
2022 Tuam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Tuam Street have?
Some of 2022 Tuam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Tuam Street currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Tuam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Tuam Street pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Tuam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2022 Tuam Street offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Tuam Street offers parking.
Does 2022 Tuam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 Tuam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Tuam Street have a pool?
No, 2022 Tuam Street does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Tuam Street have accessible units?
No, 2022 Tuam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Tuam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 Tuam Street has units with dishwashers.

