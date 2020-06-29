2022 Tuam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 story townhouse in private, gated community with awesome skyline views. This home offers spacious livings areas, ample storage space, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths; large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master suite with private balcony has a walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included! Convenient location just minutes away from Downtown, Medical Center, and walking distance to Emancipation park! Call today for your private showing.