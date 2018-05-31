2022 Southgate Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Located walking distance to the medical center and Rice University. The stone elevation surround by impressive, mature trees, gives this home a charming curb appeal. Upon entering the home, you will notice the spacious layout of the floor plan with hardwoods throughout. The living room lets in plenty of natural sunlight and is adorned with a fireplace and arched doorways. The kitchen consists of granite and a plethora of cabinets and storage. With a backyard perfect for entertaining and a 2 car detached garage for parking, this home will not last long!