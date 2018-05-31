All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2022 Southgate Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2022 Southgate Boulevard
Last updated September 8 2019 at 6:26 PM

2022 Southgate Boulevard

2022 Southgate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2022 Southgate Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Located walking distance to the medical center and Rice University. The stone elevation surround by impressive, mature trees, gives this home a charming curb appeal. Upon entering the home, you will notice the spacious layout of the floor plan with hardwoods throughout. The living room lets in plenty of natural sunlight and is adorned with a fireplace and arched doorways. The kitchen consists of granite and a plethora of cabinets and storage. With a backyard perfect for entertaining and a 2 car detached garage for parking, this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Southgate Boulevard have any available units?
2022 Southgate Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Southgate Boulevard have?
Some of 2022 Southgate Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Southgate Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Southgate Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Southgate Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Southgate Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2022 Southgate Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Southgate Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2022 Southgate Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 Southgate Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Southgate Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2022 Southgate Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Southgate Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2022 Southgate Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Southgate Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 Southgate Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St
Houston, TX 77077
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St
Houston, TX 77054
1900 Yorktown
1900 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston