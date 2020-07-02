All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:45 AM

202 McGowen Street

202 Mcgowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Mcgowen Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Unbeatable location in gated community in Midtown! Behind the treelined streets with family-friendly sidewalks, this picturesque neighborhood is in the center of all of the Houston attractions! Seconds away from Downtown, Ea-Do, Montrose, and the Medical Center, you can easily access all major highways and skip all of the commuter traffic living in this townhome updated from floor to ceiling. With solid wood floors in the living spaces and engineered wood in the bedrooms, you'll never have to deal with carpet again! Massive bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub inside of the shower is an ideal wetspace. Special nook in Master Bedroom is currently used as additional closet space but could easily be used as home office or nursery. Enjoy time outside on the balcony or back patio on the first floor behind your oversized garage that easily fits full-sized SUV. Don't miss your opportunity to live in the heart of the city - come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 McGowen Street have any available units?
202 McGowen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 McGowen Street have?
Some of 202 McGowen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 McGowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 McGowen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 McGowen Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 McGowen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 202 McGowen Street offer parking?
Yes, 202 McGowen Street offers parking.
Does 202 McGowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 McGowen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 McGowen Street have a pool?
No, 202 McGowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 McGowen Street have accessible units?
Yes, 202 McGowen Street has accessible units.
Does 202 McGowen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 McGowen Street has units with dishwashers.

