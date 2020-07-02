202 McGowen Street

Amenities

Unbeatable location in gated community in Midtown! Behind the treelined streets with family-friendly sidewalks, this picturesque neighborhood is in the center of all of the Houston attractions! Seconds away from Downtown, Ea-Do, Montrose, and the Medical Center, you can easily access all major highways and skip all of the commuter traffic living in this townhome updated from floor to ceiling. With solid wood floors in the living spaces and engineered wood in the bedrooms, you'll never have to deal with carpet again! Massive bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub inside of the shower is an ideal wetspace. Special nook in Master Bedroom is currently used as additional closet space but could easily be used as home office or nursery. Enjoy time outside on the balcony or back patio on the first floor behind your oversized garage that easily fits full-sized SUV. Don't miss your opportunity to live in the heart of the city - come see this home today!