All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
Houston, TX
2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:28 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE
2018 Oak Shores Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2018 Oak Shores Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN WOODLANDS HILLS VILLAGE - BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN WOODLANDS HILLS VILLAGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE have any available units?
2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 OAK SHORES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
