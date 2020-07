Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave furnished range

*4 Bedrooms with 2 Baths Upper Unit Duplex - Can be furnished upon request.* LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - Across the street from the Texas Medical Center main campus ideal for a big family or group of medical or Rice University students.Conveniently located within 5 minutes Walking or Biking distance to Rice University and The Texas Medical Center area! Available for Short Term rental. Across the street from the Texas Medical Center next to the Wyndham Hotel and Latitude luxury hotel and apartments.Next day appointments (accompanied) available with approval.