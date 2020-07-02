All apartments in Houston
2009 Eagle Street

2009 Eagle St · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Eagle St, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECKS WILL BE RAN ON ALL APPLICANTS, NO EXCEPTIONS.Sophisticated modern townhouse with lots of natural light and upgraded details. Beautiful BAMBOO WOOD flooring with a floating staircase leads you from the 1st floor to the open living space on the 2nd floor. The kitchen impresses with Nano Glass counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances and Spanish and Italian title work. This 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse has 2 Masters, along with plenty of furnished closet space. You will love getting to relax on your personal rooftop terrace that has a panoramic view of Downtown Houston. This is in a prime location that is only minutes away from Downtown, Midtown, the Galleria, the Medical Center and much more! Also, you will have an attached 2-car garage making parking a breeze! ***LOCATED MINUTES AWAY FROM HOUSTON'S UPCOMING INNOVATION DISTRICT (planned to open in 2020 see plans in photos)***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Eagle Street have any available units?
2009 Eagle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Eagle Street have?
Some of 2009 Eagle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Eagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Eagle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Eagle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Eagle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2009 Eagle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Eagle Street offers parking.
Does 2009 Eagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Eagle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Eagle Street have a pool?
No, 2009 Eagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Eagle Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2009 Eagle Street has accessible units.
Does 2009 Eagle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Eagle Street has units with dishwashers.

