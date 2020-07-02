2009 Eagle Street

Amenities

CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECKS WILL BE RAN ON ALL APPLICANTS, NO EXCEPTIONS.Sophisticated modern townhouse with lots of natural light and upgraded details. Beautiful BAMBOO WOOD flooring with a floating staircase leads you from the 1st floor to the open living space on the 2nd floor. The kitchen impresses with Nano Glass counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances and Spanish and Italian title work. This 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse has 2 Masters, along with plenty of furnished closet space. You will love getting to relax on your personal rooftop terrace that has a panoramic view of Downtown Houston. This is in a prime location that is only minutes away from Downtown, Midtown, the Galleria, the Medical Center and much more! Also, you will have an attached 2-car garage making parking a breeze! ***LOCATED MINUTES AWAY FROM HOUSTON'S UPCOMING INNOVATION DISTRICT (planned to open in 2020 see plans in photos)***