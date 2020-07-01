All apartments in Houston
2001 Holcombe Boulevard

2001 Holcombe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Near Med Center; Hermann Park Golf Course & the zoo. NRG Stadium & Astrodome views. High-end appliances - Bosch dishwasher, stove top & oven; Jenn Air refrigerator & Maytag stacked washer/dryer; Engineered wood floors & dimmable lighting throughout. Custom cabinetry in kitchen. Trash Shoot. Dry-cleaning service available in building. The Spires has an attached multi-level covered garage with individually owned parking spaces, individually owned basement-level storage area, & recreational facilities including tennis & racquetball courts;fitness center w/wet & dry saunas, a lg swimming pool, party & conference facilities;Basic Cable & High Speed WiFi included; Pets considered; Building is staffed 24/7 & includes Concierge service, Valet parking, Courtesy Officers, & Residence Maintenance personnel. Garage and tennis court are currently under construction for updating and integrity improvement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have any available units?
2001 Holcombe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have?
Some of 2001 Holcombe Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Holcombe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Holcombe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Holcombe Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

