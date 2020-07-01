2001 Holcombe Boulevard

Amenities
Near Med Center; Hermann Park Golf Course & the zoo. NRG Stadium & Astrodome views. High-end appliances - Bosch dishwasher, stove top & oven; Jenn Air refrigerator & Maytag stacked washer/dryer; Engineered wood floors & dimmable lighting throughout. Custom cabinetry in kitchen. Trash Shoot. Dry-cleaning service available in building. The Spires has an attached multi-level covered garage with individually owned parking spaces, individually owned basement-level storage area, & recreational facilities including tennis & racquetball courts;fitness center w/wet & dry saunas, a lg swimming pool, party & conference facilities;Basic Cable & High Speed WiFi included; Pets considered; Building is staffed 24/7 & includes Concierge service, Valet parking, Courtesy Officers, & Residence Maintenance personnel. Garage and tennis court are currently under construction for updating and integrity improvement.