2001 Holcombe Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub internet access sauna tennis court valet service

Near Med Center; Hermann Park Golf Course & the zoo. NRG Stadium & Astrodome views. High-end appliances - Bosch dishwasher, stove top & oven; Jenn Air refrigerator & Maytag stacked washer/dryer; Engineered wood floors & dimmable lighting throughout. Custom cabinetry in kitchen. Trash Shoot. Dry-cleaning service available in building. The Spires has an attached multi-level covered garage with individually owned parking spaces, individually owned basement-level storage area, & recreational facilities including tennis & racquetball courts;fitness center w/wet & dry saunas, a lg swimming pool, party & conference facilities;Basic Cable & High Speed WiFi included; Pets considered; Building is staffed 24/7 & includes Concierge service, Valet parking, Courtesy Officers, & Residence Maintenance personnel. Garage and tennis court are currently under construction for updating and integrity improvement.