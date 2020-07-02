All apartments in Houston
2001 Holcombe Boulevard
2001 Holcombe Boulevard

2001 Holcombe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
doorman
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
conference room
doorman
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
sauna
tennis court
This 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo is convieniently located in the Medical Center near Hermann park. Its nestled inside a 40 story luxury high-rise on the 18th floor. It features amazing views of the entire city. Attached multi-level covered garage. with individually owned parking spaces, huge recreational facilities that include tennis and racquetball courts. fitness center with wet and dry saunas. Swimming pool and party and conference rooms. There is a 24hr doorman on hand to help with any assistance you may need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have any available units?
2001 Holcombe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have?
Some of 2001 Holcombe Boulevard's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Holcombe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Holcombe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Holcombe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Holcombe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Holcombe Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

