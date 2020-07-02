2001 Holcombe Boulevard

Amenities

garage gym pool doorman racquetball court tennis court

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities conference room doorman gym parking pool racquetball court garage sauna tennis court

This 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo is convieniently located in the Medical Center near Hermann park. Its nestled inside a 40 story luxury high-rise on the 18th floor. It features amazing views of the entire city. Attached multi-level covered garage. with individually owned parking spaces, huge recreational facilities that include tennis and racquetball courts. fitness center with wet and dry saunas. Swimming pool and party and conference rooms. There is a 24hr doorman on hand to help with any assistance you may need.