Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

2 storey duplex in a desirable neighborhood. Close to Memorial City Mall, Walmart and Home Depot and many restaurants. Convenient access to 1-10 West and BW8. Nice wood floors in all bedrooms. Downstairs has a bedroom plus a shower. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms with connecting bathroom.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23171



(RLNE4568440)