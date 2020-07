Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Inner Loop location! Charming 3 bedroom home. In the heart of Richmond Place, Close to Museum district, Rice University and within walking distance to restaurants. Hardwoods floors, tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Extra sun room off entry. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Newly resurfaced extra long driveway. Zoned to excellent schools, Poe Elementary, Lanier Middle and Lamar High School Minutes to downtown and the Medical Center. Please verify school.