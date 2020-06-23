1923 Round Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool bbq/grill garage

This Pristine, beautiful property is located in the subdivision of Shadowbriar and set in a street ending on a cul-de-sac. Get ready for Summer and BBQ, gather family and friends around the sparkling pool, relax on the wooden deck under the shade of the pergola. Living area with cathedral ceilings, wet bar, and array of windows. There is a great flow from dining room to kitchen and breakfast area. Master bedroom on first floor just off entrance hall. Freshly painted, manicured back and front yard, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, interior balcony, these are just a few of the details that make this house unique. Natural light pouring in through array of windows around the house. Subdivision close to venues, a variety of international restaurants, specialty food markets, and for the outdoor family, Terry Hersey park, where you can run, cycle, walk etc. Within minutes from mayor Hwys 8, and Westpark. READ AND SIGN COVID-19 NOTICE