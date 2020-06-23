All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1923 Round Lake Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:23 PM

1923 Round Lake Drive

1923 Round Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Round Lake Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This Pristine, beautiful property is located in the subdivision of Shadowbriar and set in a street ending on a cul-de-sac. Get ready for Summer and BBQ, gather family and friends around the sparkling pool, relax on the wooden deck under the shade of the pergola. Living area with cathedral ceilings, wet bar, and array of windows. There is a great flow from dining room to kitchen and breakfast area. Master bedroom on first floor just off entrance hall. Freshly painted, manicured back and front yard, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, interior balcony, these are just a few of the details that make this house unique. Natural light pouring in through array of windows around the house. Subdivision close to venues, a variety of international restaurants, specialty food markets, and for the outdoor family, Terry Hersey park, where you can run, cycle, walk etc. Within minutes from mayor Hwys 8, and Westpark. READ AND SIGN COVID-19 NOTICE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Round Lake Drive have any available units?
1923 Round Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Round Lake Drive have?
Some of 1923 Round Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Round Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Round Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Round Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Round Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1923 Round Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Round Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 1923 Round Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 Round Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Round Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1923 Round Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 1923 Round Lake Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1923 Round Lake Drive has accessible units.
Does 1923 Round Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Round Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

