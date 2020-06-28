1919 W Main St.

Amenities
A series of unfortunate setback has lead you to contemplate things. You got dumped by that good looking person. Your best friend moved away. You suffered a crushing defeat in championship match of the co-ed intramural flag frisbee league. And now you're down in the dumps. You've lost your sense of identity.
So you decide to do what anybody would to in this scenario. Climb the ultra dangerous Annapurna mountains in order to re-discover yourself and find your purpose.
So anyways, you're climbing, dealing with occasional frostbite and the occasional altitude related hallucinations. Cool. And you get to the top, thrilled to finally get the answers to all of your existential questions. A mysterious howling wind whispers to you: "Wood style plank flooring" whoooosssh "valuted ceilings" woooooosh "luxury sun soaked pool deck" wooooosh.
Satisfied with the clear instructions the mountain gods have whispered to you, you go back home and sign up to live at that super cool apartment in Houston. Nice
Apartment Amenities
Gas Viking® Professional ranges and cooktops
Contemporary maple cabinetry adorned with under-cabinet lighting, illuminated
glass stemware display, and deep pot drawers
Stainless Steel GE® appliances, including French Door refrigerators with refreshment
centers and upgraded dishwashers with top controls
Oversized and under-mounted deep one-compartment kitchen sinks with designer
Price Pfister faucets
Eat-in kitchens with custom prep islands feature unique designer pendant lighting
and counter-height seating
Unlimited, conditioned hot water
Elegant frameless glass-enclosed separate walk-in showers with tiled floors
Dual sink* vanity areas and oversized oval soaking tubs
Abundant storage space in roomy linen closets and cabinetry
Exquisitely chosen finishes: travertine-style 18" x 18" tile, framed oversize mirrors,
oil-rubbed bronze light fixtures, and satin nickel plumbing fixtures
Plush designer carpet, and cavernous closets, and room for a king-size bed
Ceiling fans with satin nickel accents included in each bedroom
Stunning French doors, transom windows, and bay windows
USB ports for convenient charging
Built-in computer alcoves
Contemporary track lighting
Full-size washer and dryer conveniently located in each residence
Digital thermostats for climate control
Pre-wired outlets for high-speed internet and cable television
Gas cooking and water heating
ENERGY STAR® kitchen appliances
Close proximity to mass transit
Stairwells equipped with Lutron® motion sensors and dimmers
Ceiling fans in all living areas
Bicycle Racks
Community Amenities
Two state-of-the-art fitness centers featuring Woodway® treadmills and instructor-led spin classes
Professional concierge at your service
Two stunning poolscapes complete with high-design entertaining venues
Pool Edge Cabanas
Spa-inspired massage therapy room
Two elegantly appointed clubhouses that will appeal to the most refined tastes, complete with grand lobbies,
Wi-Fi media great rooms with coffee stations, and catering kitchens available for social gatherings
Resident social calendar wth events both on-site and at neighborhood hot spots an array of events from catered champagne brunches to wine tastings
Two executive business centers furnished with private conference rooms
Outdoor living areas and courtyards include grilling stations, firetables, lush landscaping,
and the tranquil sound of water features
24-hour emergency maintenance
Controlled access to the building, amenity spaces, and elevators
Beautifully designed climate-controlled interior hallways on all resident floors
About Us
Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.
It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!