1919 W Main St.

A series of unfortunate setback has lead you to contemplate things. You got dumped by that good looking person. Your best friend moved away. You suffered a crushing defeat in championship match of the co-ed intramural flag frisbee league. And now you're down in the dumps. You've lost your sense of identity.



So you decide to do what anybody would to in this scenario. Climb the ultra dangerous Annapurna mountains in order to re-discover yourself and find your purpose.



So anyways, you're climbing, dealing with occasional frostbite and the occasional altitude related hallucinations. Cool. And you get to the top, thrilled to finally get the answers to all of your existential questions. A mysterious howling wind whispers to you: "Wood style plank flooring" whoooosssh "valuted ceilings" woooooosh "luxury sun soaked pool deck" wooooosh.



Satisfied with the clear instructions the mountain gods have whispered to you, you go back home and sign up to live at that super cool apartment in Houston. Nice



Apartment Amenities



Gas Viking® Professional ranges and cooktops



Contemporary maple cabinetry adorned with under-cabinet lighting, illuminated



glass stemware display, and deep pot drawers



Stainless Steel GE® appliances, including French Door refrigerators with refreshment



centers and upgraded dishwashers with top controls



Oversized and under-mounted deep one-compartment kitchen sinks with designer



Price Pfister faucets



Eat-in kitchens with custom prep islands feature unique designer pendant lighting



and counter-height seating



Unlimited, conditioned hot water



Elegant frameless glass-enclosed separate walk-in showers with tiled floors



Dual sink* vanity areas and oversized oval soaking tubs



Abundant storage space in roomy linen closets and cabinetry



Exquisitely chosen finishes: travertine-style 18" x 18" tile, framed oversize mirrors,



oil-rubbed bronze light fixtures, and satin nickel plumbing fixtures



Plush designer carpet, and cavernous closets, and room for a king-size bed



Ceiling fans with satin nickel accents included in each bedroom



Stunning French doors, transom windows, and bay windows



USB ports for convenient charging



Built-in computer alcoves



Contemporary track lighting



Full-size washer and dryer conveniently located in each residence



Digital thermostats for climate control



Pre-wired outlets for high-speed internet and cable television



Gas cooking and water heating



ENERGY STAR® kitchen appliances



Close proximity to mass transit



Stairwells equipped with Lutron® motion sensors and dimmers



Ceiling fans in all living areas



Bicycle Racks



Community Amenities



Two state-of-the-art fitness centers featuring Woodway® treadmills and instructor-led spin classes



Professional concierge at your service



Two stunning poolscapes complete with high-design entertaining venues



Pool Edge Cabanas



Spa-inspired massage therapy room



Two elegantly appointed clubhouses that will appeal to the most refined tastes, complete with grand lobbies,



Wi-Fi media great rooms with coffee stations, and catering kitchens available for social gatherings



Resident social calendar wth events both on-site and at neighborhood hot spots an array of events from catered champagne brunches to wine tastings



Two executive business centers furnished with private conference rooms



Outdoor living areas and courtyards include grilling stations, firetables, lush landscaping,



and the tranquil sound of water features



24-hour emergency maintenance



Controlled access to the building, amenity spaces, and elevators



Beautifully designed climate-controlled interior hallways on all resident floors



About Us



Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.



It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!