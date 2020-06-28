All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1919 W Main St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1919 W Main St.
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

1919 W Main St.

1919 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1919 West Main Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
A series of unfortunate setback has lead you to contemplate things. You got dumped by that good looking person. Your best friend moved away. You suffered a crushing defeat in championship match of the co-ed intramural flag frisbee league. And now you're down in the dumps. You've lost your sense of identity.

So you decide to do what anybody would to in this scenario. Climb the ultra dangerous Annapurna mountains in order to re-discover yourself and find your purpose.

So anyways, you're climbing, dealing with occasional frostbite and the occasional altitude related hallucinations. Cool. And you get to the top, thrilled to finally get the answers to all of your existential questions. A mysterious howling wind whispers to you: "Wood style plank flooring" whoooosssh "valuted ceilings" woooooosh "luxury sun soaked pool deck" wooooosh.

Satisfied with the clear instructions the mountain gods have whispered to you, you go back home and sign up to live at that super cool apartment in Houston. Nice

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Gas Viking® Professional ranges and cooktops

Contemporary maple cabinetry adorned with under-cabinet lighting, illuminated

glass stemware display, and deep pot drawers

Stainless Steel GE® appliances, including French Door refrigerators with refreshment

centers and upgraded dishwashers with top controls

Oversized and under-mounted deep one-compartment kitchen sinks with designer

Price Pfister faucets

Eat-in kitchens with custom prep islands feature unique designer pendant lighting

and counter-height seating

Unlimited, conditioned hot water

Elegant frameless glass-enclosed separate walk-in showers with tiled floors

Dual sink* vanity areas and oversized oval soaking tubs

Abundant storage space in roomy linen closets and cabinetry

Exquisitely chosen finishes: travertine-style 18" x 18" tile, framed oversize mirrors,

oil-rubbed bronze light fixtures, and satin nickel plumbing fixtures

Plush designer carpet, and cavernous closets, and room for a king-size bed

Ceiling fans with satin nickel accents included in each bedroom

Stunning French doors, transom windows, and bay windows

USB ports for convenient charging

Built-in computer alcoves

Contemporary track lighting

Full-size washer and dryer conveniently located in each residence

Digital thermostats for climate control

Pre-wired outlets for high-speed internet and cable television

Gas cooking and water heating

ENERGY STAR® kitchen appliances

Close proximity to mass transit

Stairwells equipped with Lutron® motion sensors and dimmers

Ceiling fans in all living areas

Bicycle Racks

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Two state-of-the-art fitness centers featuring Woodway® treadmills and instructor-led spin classes

Professional concierge at your service

Two stunning poolscapes complete with high-design entertaining venues

Pool Edge Cabanas

Spa-inspired massage therapy room

Two elegantly appointed clubhouses that will appeal to the most refined tastes, complete with grand lobbies,

Wi-Fi media great rooms with coffee stations, and catering kitchens available for social gatherings

Resident social calendar wth events both on-site and at neighborhood hot spots an array of events from catered champagne brunches to wine tastings

Two executive business centers furnished with private conference rooms

Outdoor living areas and courtyards include grilling stations, firetables, lush landscaping,

and the tranquil sound of water features

24-hour emergency maintenance

Controlled access to the building, amenity spaces, and elevators

Beautifully designed climate-controlled interior hallways on all resident floors

___________________________

About Us

Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.

It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 W Main St. have any available units?
1919 W Main St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 W Main St. have?
Some of 1919 W Main St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 W Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
1919 W Main St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 W Main St. pet-friendly?
No, 1919 W Main St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1919 W Main St. offer parking?
Yes, 1919 W Main St. offers parking.
Does 1919 W Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 W Main St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 W Main St. have a pool?
Yes, 1919 W Main St. has a pool.
Does 1919 W Main St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1919 W Main St. has accessible units.
Does 1919 W Main St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 W Main St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr
Houston, TX 77067
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
Arrive River Oaks
2800 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd
Houston, TX 77025
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston