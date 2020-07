Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit on 2nd floor available for immediate move-in. All laminate flooring - no carpet! Living room features high ceilings, fireplace, covered balcony (with storage closet), & wet bar. Kitchen features ample counters, spacious pantry, and utility closet. Master bedroom has high ceilings, laminate flooring, walk-in closet, and spacious bathroom. Unit is located towards back of complex and is very quiet. Fridge, washer, and dryer are included.