Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included gym internet cafe furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet cafe gym on-site laundry

The Co-Op at The Med Center is an all-inclusive living community.

Located on Main Street, Houston, Texas - The Co-Op is in the heart of the world-renowned Texas Medical Center. We offer furnished/unfurnished studios and 2 bedroom apartment homes, with all utilities included, complimentary laundry facilities, 24- hr. state of the art fitness center, cyber cafe, and much more!