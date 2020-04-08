1914 Prospect Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Never flooded. PERFECT LOCATION!Amazingly maintained 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Museum District. Features many upgrades- Natural hardwood floors and stairs. Natural light with double-pane windows and plantation shutters.- 1st story bedroom with private patio and half bath. - 2nd story open concept with kitchen/living/dining floor plan and breakfast area. - 3rd story secondary and master bedrooms each with private bathrooms.- Master walk-in closet and dual vanities jetted bathtub - Energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the home.- Brand new A/C system installed Summer 2018- 2x smart thermostats for dual temperature zones including smartphone app control and custom scheduling. Quick access to Medical Center Museums, Minute Maid Toyota Center, Reliant Stadium and the Galleria. Museums Hermann Park, Houston Zoo and, MetroRail are all within walking distanceIncluded: Brand new Washer & Dryer; Refrigerator; Dishwasher; Gas Stovetop; Microwave.