Beautiful Galleria area townhouse with lots of upgrades. All bathrooms, kitchen and appliances, wood floors, AC and roof & patio. This unit has two large bedrooms up with study/office area, large, bright living room. Open floor plan with 2 story ceiling in living room with hardwood floor throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Amazing bedroom closets. Attached 2 car garage w/ storage. Includes washer/dryer/refrigerator. Convenient community pool.