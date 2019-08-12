1907 EMERALD Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Easy to Show, Ready to MOVE IN! Take a look at the 3D Video! Sought after large Executive Custom Built LAKEFRONT Residence nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac street in the choicest subdivision in the Energy Corridor, the Magnificent Lakes of Parkway Community. This waterfront property offers a North/South exposure perfect for Houston weather. Presents Formal and informal spacious living areas, Open floor plan at gourmet kitchen- breakfast & family room overlooking lake. Spacious Master Retreat with sitting area down, beautiful paneled study, 3 very spacious secondary bedrooms & gameroom up with access to balcony overlooking sparkling resort style pool & spa and Gazebo with summer kitchen grill. Great location with direct private access to walking trail, great for your morning walks... This is what Lakes of Parkway living is all about... This property has been meticulously updated for today's lifestyle living.