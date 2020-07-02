All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:21 AM

185 W Gray St

185 West Gray Street · No Longer Available
Location

185 West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Go on, don’t be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you have not experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you’ve only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Dolce Midtown is designed to bring the city&rsquo

Best to your doorstep

It’ s more than just a place to live- it&rsquo

Style and convenience have been designed into every aspect of this exciting new residence

Resort-style pool with cabanas

The latest in outdoor living amenities such as entertaining areas with stainless steel grills

Fountain-enhanced pools with loungers and contemporary styled furnishings

All surrounded by lush

Lavish landscaping

Residents here enjoy apartment homes with the latest in designer appliances and finishes

Units range from 713 square feet to over 1,100 square feet

Plans feature one- and two-bedroom homes and include assigned garage parking for all residents

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Outdoor Dining Lounge

Fitness Center

Resort Style Pool

Attached Garage Parking

Assigned Parking

_______________________________________

Need a new apartment?

We are Taco Street Locating. We are an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we are free to work with. How cool is that?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 W Gray St have any available units?
185 W Gray St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 W Gray St have?
Some of 185 W Gray St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 W Gray St currently offering any rent specials?
185 W Gray St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 W Gray St pet-friendly?
No, 185 W Gray St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 185 W Gray St offer parking?
Yes, 185 W Gray St offers parking.
Does 185 W Gray St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 W Gray St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 W Gray St have a pool?
Yes, 185 W Gray St has a pool.
Does 185 W Gray St have accessible units?
Yes, 185 W Gray St has accessible units.
Does 185 W Gray St have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 W Gray St does not have units with dishwashers.

