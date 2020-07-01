1845 San Jacinto Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse concierge parking pool bbq/grill garage trash valet

Legend has it, a group of Icelandic vikings thousands of years ago discovered buried treasure. In this treasure were the building plans for a luxury apartment building in Houston to be built in the future with high ceilings, fancy amenities, and swanky everything. Of course, these vikings has little concept of architecture, building codes, The Americas, or even 60 seat sky-lounges. I know, crazy.



So they obviously didn’t do much with this treasure. It wasn’t until many years later that these buildings plans were discovered that allowed for the creation of this wonderful piece of human ingenuity to be created. And now, you get to be a part of viking legend history today! Of course, you’ll have to sign a lease and stuff, but that’s no big deal.



___________________________________________________________



Quick Notes



Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.



Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)



Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.



We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.



We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.



We’re free to work with!



Apartments are pet friendly!



Tacos. Tacos are awesome.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



In Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer



Ceiling Fans



Security Alarm



Oversized Garden Tub



Kitchen Island



Stainless Steel Appliances



Above-Range Microwave



Polished Concrete Flooring



Walk-In Closet



Framed Mirrors



Central Heat and Air



Cable Ready



Walk-In Showers



Gourmet Kitchen



White Quartz Counter Tops & Custom White Cabinetry



Double Door Refrigerator with In-Door Water & Ice



Gas Cook Top Range



Vaulted Ceilings



Spacious Balcony / Patio



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Rooftop Pool Overlooking Downtown Houston's Skyline



Valet Trash and Recycling Pickup



Lockers for Dry Cleaning Service



Concierge Service



Online Resident Portal Service



Clubhouse with Lounge and Kitchen Area



Conference Room



Athletic Club with both Cardio and Weight Machines



Hydro Massage



Barbecue / Grilling Area



Pet Washing Station



Rooftop Lounge & Cooking Area



Grocery Delivery



Parking Garage with Electric Charging Stations



Automated Package Service



__________________________________________________________________



Working with us.



We are Taco Street Houston. We are a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We have made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we have agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We are sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we are free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).