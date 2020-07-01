1845 San Jacinto Street

Amenities
Legend has it, a group of Icelandic vikings thousands of years ago discovered buried treasure. In this treasure were the building plans for a luxury apartment building in Houston to be built in the future with high ceilings, fancy amenities, and swanky everything. Of course, these vikings has little concept of architecture, building codes, The Americas, or even 60 seat sky-lounges. I know, crazy.
So they obviously didn’t do much with this treasure. It wasn’t until many years later that these buildings plans were discovered that allowed for the creation of this wonderful piece of human ingenuity to be created. And now, you get to be a part of viking legend history today! Of course, you’ll have to sign a lease and stuff, but that’s no big deal.
Quick Notes
Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.
Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)
Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.
We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.
We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.
We’re free to work with!
Apartments are pet friendly!
Apartment Amenities
In Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Security Alarm
Oversized Garden Tub
Kitchen Island
Stainless Steel Appliances
Above-Range Microwave
Polished Concrete Flooring
Walk-In Closet
Framed Mirrors
Central Heat and Air
Cable Ready
Walk-In Showers
Gourmet Kitchen
White Quartz Counter Tops & Custom White Cabinetry
Double Door Refrigerator with In-Door Water & Ice
Gas Cook Top Range
Vaulted Ceilings
Spacious Balcony / Patio
Community Amenities
Rooftop Pool Overlooking Downtown Houston's Skyline
Valet Trash and Recycling Pickup
Lockers for Dry Cleaning Service
Concierge Service
Online Resident Portal Service
Clubhouse with Lounge and Kitchen Area
Conference Room
Athletic Club with both Cardio and Weight Machines
Hydro Massage
Barbecue / Grilling Area
Pet Washing Station
Rooftop Lounge & Cooking Area
Grocery Delivery
Parking Garage with Electric Charging Stations
Automated Package Service
Working with us.
We are Taco Street Houston. We are a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We have made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we have agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We are sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we are free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).