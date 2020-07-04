18326 Arcola Bay Lane

Amenities

This 4 BR, 2 full bath new build is located in one of D.R. Hortons premier neighborhoods, Lakeview Retreat. As you walk in, you'll encounter a welcoming open concept family room and dining room. The kitchen has granite counters with a stainless steel refrigerator among the gourmet appliances. Each bedroom has fresh carpeting, and the one-story home has many high-tech features to offer. It includes: a smart thermostat, wireless security on the exterior doors, an electronic deadbolt, Skybell doorbell, smart lighting, and Amazon Echo Dot. The backyard is spacious and comes equipped with a full sprinkler system.Lakeview Retreat has easy access to the Westpark Tollway and is zoned for Fort Bend ISD, one of the top rated school districts in the Houston area. Enjoy miles of walking trails, a recreation center with water slides, and resort pool.The owner is a Texas licensed real estate agent contracting in their own interest.