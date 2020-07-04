All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 18326 Arcola Bay Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
18326 Arcola Bay Lane
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

18326 Arcola Bay Lane

18326 Arcola Bay Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18326 Arcola Bay Ln, Houston, TX 77083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
This 4 BR, 2 full bath new build is located in one of D.R. Hortons premier neighborhoods, Lakeview Retreat. As you walk in, you'll encounter a welcoming open concept family room and dining room. The kitchen has granite counters with a stainless steel refrigerator among the gourmet appliances. Each bedroom has fresh carpeting, and the one-story home has many high-tech features to offer. It includes: a smart thermostat, wireless security on the exterior doors, an electronic deadbolt, Skybell doorbell, smart lighting, and Amazon Echo Dot. The backyard is spacious and comes equipped with a full sprinkler system.Lakeview Retreat has easy access to the Westpark Tollway and is zoned for Fort Bend ISD, one of the top rated school districts in the Houston area. Enjoy miles of walking trails, a recreation center with water slides, and resort pool.The owner is a Texas licensed real estate agent contracting in their own interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18326 Arcola Bay Lane have any available units?
18326 Arcola Bay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 18326 Arcola Bay Lane have?
Some of 18326 Arcola Bay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18326 Arcola Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18326 Arcola Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18326 Arcola Bay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18326 Arcola Bay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 18326 Arcola Bay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18326 Arcola Bay Lane offers parking.
Does 18326 Arcola Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18326 Arcola Bay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18326 Arcola Bay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18326 Arcola Bay Lane has a pool.
Does 18326 Arcola Bay Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 18326 Arcola Bay Lane has accessible units.
Does 18326 Arcola Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18326 Arcola Bay Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Montrose
4508 Graustark Street
Houston, TX 77006
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Tanglewood Place
5920 Beverly Hill St
Houston, TX 77057
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
Elan Heights
825 Usener St
Houston, TX 77009
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston