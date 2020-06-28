All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1826 Wichita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1826 Wichita Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1826 Wichita Street

1826 Wichita Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
The Museum District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1826 Wichita Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
A marvelous upscale stone & stucco Tuscan style home in a gated community with a total of 5 residences. Townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an extra room on the ground floor with access from the garage to use as another bedroom, workout or office space. Has all granite counter-tops, neutral colors, rich wood floors & cabinetry, abundant storage, 2'' blinds, stainless appliances & elegant fixtures!! Home is awash with natural light from the over-sized windows & soaring high ceilings. AMAZING PRICE for being close to the Medical Center, Museum District & Hermann Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Wichita Street have any available units?
1826 Wichita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 Wichita Street have?
Some of 1826 Wichita Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Wichita Street currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Wichita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Wichita Street pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Wichita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1826 Wichita Street offer parking?
Yes, 1826 Wichita Street offers parking.
Does 1826 Wichita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Wichita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Wichita Street have a pool?
No, 1826 Wichita Street does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Wichita Street have accessible units?
No, 1826 Wichita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Wichita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 Wichita Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hardy Yards
1550 Leona Street
Houston, TX 77026
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Discovery at Mandolin
19401 Tomball Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct
Houston, TX 77008
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
1900 Yorktown
1900 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston