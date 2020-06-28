1826 Wichita Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

A marvelous upscale stone & stucco Tuscan style home in a gated community with a total of 5 residences. Townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an extra room on the ground floor with access from the garage to use as another bedroom, workout or office space. Has all granite counter-tops, neutral colors, rich wood floors & cabinetry, abundant storage, 2'' blinds, stainless appliances & elegant fixtures!! Home is awash with natural light from the over-sized windows & soaring high ceilings. AMAZING PRICE for being close to the Medical Center, Museum District & Hermann Park!