1815 Banks St.
1815 Banks St.

1815 Banks Street · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Banks Street, Houston, TX 77098
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Upstairs 2 bedrooms unit. Kitchen with Granite countertops, undermount sink, glass tile backsplash, microwave vent-a-hood, tile floors and enclosed laundry area. Lots of windows in the living room, study and both bedrooms offer and abundance of natural light. 14'x14' deck off of the rear bedroom over looking backyard. Storage shed and off-street parking in back.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4500221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Banks St. have any available units?
1815 Banks St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Banks St. have?
Some of 1815 Banks St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Banks St. currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Banks St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Banks St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Banks St. is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Banks St. offer parking?
No, 1815 Banks St. does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Banks St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Banks St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Banks St. have a pool?
No, 1815 Banks St. does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Banks St. have accessible units?
No, 1815 Banks St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Banks St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Banks St. does not have units with dishwashers.

