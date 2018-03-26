1815 Banks St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Upstairs 2 bedrooms unit. Kitchen with Granite countertops, undermount sink, glass tile backsplash, microwave vent-a-hood, tile floors and enclosed laundry area. Lots of windows in the living room, study and both bedrooms offer and abundance of natural light. 14'x14' deck off of the rear bedroom over looking backyard. Storage shed and off-street parking in back.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE4500221)