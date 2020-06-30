1812 Bailey

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d63d9ef0f7 ----
This unit features a corner unit with green space next door! Three bedroom, three bath townhome right in the heart of Midtown. Prime location! Newer floors and paint. Home features open floorplan with lots of light. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, ceramic backsplash and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with nice sized closet is sure to fit your every need. Close to restaurants, dog park, park and shopping! Fridge, washer and dryer included. Renters insurance required.
*Tenant occupied until 1/31/19* Showings to begin after move out.
Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non-refundable once paid.
We do not accept housing.
*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*
AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222
Granite Countertops
Midtown
Renters Insurance Required
Walk In Closets