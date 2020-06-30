1812 Bailey

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d63d9ef0f7 ----

This unit features a corner unit with green space next door! Three bedroom, three bath townhome right in the heart of Midtown. Prime location! Newer floors and paint. Home features open floorplan with lots of light. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, ceramic backsplash and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with nice sized closet is sure to fit your every need. Close to restaurants, dog park, park and shopping! Fridge, washer and dryer included. Renters insurance required.



*Tenant occupied until 1/31/19* Showings to begin after move out.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non-refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: 1 713-972-1222



Granite Countertops

Midtown

Renters Insurance Required

Walk In Closets