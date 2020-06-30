All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1812 Bailey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1812 Bailey
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1812 Bailey

1812 Bailey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1812 Bailey Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d63d9ef0f7 ----
This unit features a corner unit with green space next door! Three bedroom, three bath townhome right in the heart of Midtown. Prime location! Newer floors and paint. Home features open floorplan with lots of light. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, ceramic backsplash and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with nice sized closet is sure to fit your every need. Close to restaurants, dog park, park and shopping! Fridge, washer and dryer included. Renters insurance required.

*Tenant occupied until 1/31/19* Showings to begin after move out.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non-refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Granite Countertops
Midtown
Renters Insurance Required
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Bailey have any available units?
1812 Bailey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Bailey have?
Some of 1812 Bailey's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Bailey currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Bailey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Bailey pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Bailey is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Bailey offer parking?
No, 1812 Bailey does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Bailey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 Bailey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Bailey have a pool?
No, 1812 Bailey does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Bailey have accessible units?
No, 1812 Bailey does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Bailey have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Bailey does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista
14340 Wallisville Road
Houston, TX 77049
Lofts at the Ballpark
610 Saint Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
Pine Lake Village
1325 W Greens Pkwy
Houston, TX 77067
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
Bankside Village
6425 Bankside Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston