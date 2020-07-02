1803 ASHLAND STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION.. LOCATION.. LOCATION! Don't let this beauty get away. Located in the desirable Historic Heights, this one won't last long. Beautiful dark, hardwood floors flow throughout this gorgeous home; breathtaking brick exterior w/balconies on 2 floors; g - LOCATION.. LOCATION.. LOCATION! Don't let this beauty get away. Located in the desirable Historic Heights, this one won't last long. Beautiful dark, hardwood floors flow throughout this gorgeous home; breathtaking brick exterior w/balconies on 2 floors; great partial front fenced yard; chef's dream kitchen with gorgeous marble counter tops and Jenn-air appliances. You will love the open-floor plan that is filled with tons of natural light. Walking distance to shops, local restaurants, walking/bike trails and the famous 19th Street! Easy access to major highways. Welcome Home



(RLNE4057708)