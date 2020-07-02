All apartments in Houston
1803 ASHLAND STREET

1803 Ashland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Ashland Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION.. LOCATION.. LOCATION! Don't let this beauty get away. Located in the desirable Historic Heights, this one won't last long. Beautiful dark, hardwood floors flow throughout this gorgeous home; breathtaking brick exterior w/balconies on 2 floors; g - LOCATION.. LOCATION.. LOCATION! Don't let this beauty get away. Located in the desirable Historic Heights, this one won't last long. Beautiful dark, hardwood floors flow throughout this gorgeous home; breathtaking brick exterior w/balconies on 2 floors; great partial front fenced yard; chef's dream kitchen with gorgeous marble counter tops and Jenn-air appliances. You will love the open-floor plan that is filled with tons of natural light. Walking distance to shops, local restaurants, walking/bike trails and the famous 19th Street! Easy access to major highways. Welcome Home

(RLNE4057708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 ASHLAND STREET have any available units?
1803 ASHLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1803 ASHLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1803 ASHLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 ASHLAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 ASHLAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1803 ASHLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 1803 ASHLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1803 ASHLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 ASHLAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 ASHLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 1803 ASHLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1803 ASHLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1803 ASHLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 ASHLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 ASHLAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 ASHLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 ASHLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

