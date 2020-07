Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking putting green bbq/grill garage

Meticulously remodeled townhome in Galleria has 3 oversized master suites on different levels. Property is zoned to Briargrove Elementary which is in walking distance. Completely refinished including, hardwoods, travertine, granite counter tops, SS appliances and top of the line washer dryer. Backyard has a perfect area for your grill and a 3 hole putting green.