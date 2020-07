Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Completely Renovated townhome in the gated community Of French Village Townhomes. The entire home has been freshly painted, New cabinets with granite countertops installed.This home also includes hardwood floors throughout, and generously sized bedrooms. The Second Floor living includes a large space for entertaining friends and family. Convenient location minutes from City Center, Galleria, Downtown and all major freeways. Make your appointment today!!