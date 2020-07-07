1732 Bolsover Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator game room parking garage hot tub

Elegant like new home with high end finishes, premium Bosch appliances and open living concept. Located on a premium street. Walking distance from Rice University, Herman Park and Rice Village. Nice back yard. Master bath features spa like bath with separate jetted tub and shower, two enormous closets and a large private balcony. All bedrooms with en suite bath. Game room has full wet bar with sink and beverage cooler with extra large bedroom on the third floor with another balcony. High end finishes throughout. Elevator ready. Very energy efficient, 16 seer A/C, tankless H2o heater, etc. No HOA.