All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1732 Bolsover Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1732 Bolsover Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1732 Bolsover Street

1732 Bolsover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1732 Bolsover Street, Houston, TX 77005
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Elegant like new home with high end finishes, premium Bosch appliances and open living concept. Located on a premium street. Walking distance from Rice University, Herman Park and Rice Village. Nice back yard. Master bath features spa like bath with separate jetted tub and shower, two enormous closets and a large private balcony. All bedrooms with en suite bath. Game room has full wet bar with sink and beverage cooler with extra large bedroom on the third floor with another balcony. High end finishes throughout. Elevator ready. Very energy efficient, 16 seer A/C, tankless H2o heater, etc. No HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Bolsover Street have any available units?
1732 Bolsover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Bolsover Street have?
Some of 1732 Bolsover Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Bolsover Street currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Bolsover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Bolsover Street pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Bolsover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1732 Bolsover Street offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Bolsover Street offers parking.
Does 1732 Bolsover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Bolsover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Bolsover Street have a pool?
No, 1732 Bolsover Street does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Bolsover Street have accessible units?
No, 1732 Bolsover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Bolsover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 Bolsover Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77088
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston