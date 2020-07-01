All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

1725 Crescent Plaza Drive

1725 Crescent Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Crescent Plaza, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
game room
parking
pool
shuffle board
yoga
1725 Crescent Plaza Drive, Houston, TX 77077 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabbi Hasan, Taco Street Locating, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. It’s been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it’s ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it’s not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you’re having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds. Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you’ve decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you’re downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it’s a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it’s still pretty swanky. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Open concept kitchen with prep island In-home washer & dryer Sleek hardwood plank style flooring Custom tile backsplash & brushed nickel finishes Modern stainless steel appliance package Granite countertops in kitchen Designer wood cabinetry Luxurious, over-sized soaking tubs Expansive walk-in closets Roomy dressing areas ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pristine pool with sundeck Cyber cafe with juice and coffee bar State-of-the-art fitness center with treadmill Controlled access parking Recreation game room with shuffleboard Yoga/Pilates room Spacious conference room Large club room with demonstration kitchen Recreation mountain bikes Dine at George’s Pastaria, Cou-yon, Toro & Carmelo’s Stop by La Madeleine for some coffee and breakfast Just a few minutes from Memorial City Mall Go for a scenic bike ride along the trails at George Bush Park Minutes from Royal Oaks Country Club Grab a drink with friends after work at Rouge Wine Bar Close to Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market and Walmart Quick access to Walgreens, UPS, Kroger, CVS & Capital One Working with us. We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain). [ Published 29-Jun-20 / ID 3604350 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive have any available units?
1725 Crescent Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive have?
Some of 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Crescent Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive offers parking.
Does 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive has a pool.
Does 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Crescent Plaza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

