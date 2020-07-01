Amenities

1725 Crescent Plaza Drive, Houston, TX 77077 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabbi Hasan, Taco Street Locating, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. It’s been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it’s ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it’s not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you’re having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds. Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you’ve decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you’re downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it’s a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it’s still pretty swanky. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Open concept kitchen with prep island In-home washer & dryer Sleek hardwood plank style flooring Custom tile backsplash & brushed nickel finishes Modern stainless steel appliance package Granite countertops in kitchen Designer wood cabinetry Luxurious, over-sized soaking tubs Expansive walk-in closets Roomy dressing areas ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pristine pool with sundeck Cyber cafe with juice and coffee bar State-of-the-art fitness center with treadmill Controlled access parking Recreation game room with shuffleboard Yoga/Pilates room Spacious conference room Large club room with demonstration kitchen Recreation mountain bikes Dine at George’s Pastaria, Cou-yon, Toro & Carmelo’s Stop by La Madeleine for some coffee and breakfast Just a few minutes from Memorial City Mall Go for a scenic bike ride along the trails at George Bush Park Minutes from Royal Oaks Country Club Grab a drink with friends after work at Rouge Wine Bar Close to Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market and Walmart Quick access to Walgreens, UPS, Kroger, CVS & Capital One Working with us. We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain). [ Published 29-Jun-20 / ID 3604350 ]