1722 Willowby Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful Ranch Style home centrally located in the quiet Lazybrook subdivision. Home features hardwood floors throughout the main living area and bedrooms. Double wide driveway and attached garage with extra overhead storage space. Home includes all appliances (refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave) with water bill paid. If you are seeking privacy home also features beautiful large backyard and patio. Updated lighting, new paint, energy efficient windows, and large closets. Cozy Kitchen made of Knotty pine cabinets with plenty of storage. Home is located near great restaurants, gyms, salons, bike trails & the main highways. Schedule your showing TODAY! Move-in Ready