Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:42 PM

1722 Willowby Drive

1722 Willowby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Willowby Drive, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful Ranch Style home centrally located in the quiet Lazybrook subdivision. Home features hardwood floors throughout the main living area and bedrooms. Double wide driveway and attached garage with extra overhead storage space. Home includes all appliances (refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave) with water bill paid. If you are seeking privacy home also features beautiful large backyard and patio. Updated lighting, new paint, energy efficient windows, and large closets. Cozy Kitchen made of Knotty pine cabinets with plenty of storage. Home is located near great restaurants, gyms, salons, bike trails & the main highways. Schedule your showing TODAY! Move-in Ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Willowby Drive have any available units?
1722 Willowby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Willowby Drive have?
Some of 1722 Willowby Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Willowby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Willowby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Willowby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Willowby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1722 Willowby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Willowby Drive offers parking.
Does 1722 Willowby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 Willowby Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Willowby Drive have a pool?
No, 1722 Willowby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Willowby Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1722 Willowby Drive has accessible units.
Does 1722 Willowby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Willowby Drive has units with dishwashers.

