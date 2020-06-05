All apartments in Houston
1722 Haddon Street

1722 Haddon Street
Location

1722 Haddon Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sensational freestanding Modern T/H in the desirable Montrose/Hyde Park area! The highest standards of luxury, efficiency & comfort can be found here. Thoughtful design offers a first floor bedroom w/en-suite bath & third floor Master Retreat + secondary bedroom & en-suite bath for convenience. Breathtaking 2nd floor living features a stunning island kitchen with Euro-style cabinetry, divine countertops, 10ft ceilings, SS appliances & balcony access for grilling out. Expansive living & dining room areas provide the open-concept living you are seeking to enjoy. Enormous Master Suite offers one breathtaking master closet. Sleek architectural design creates a "light and bright" ambiance throughout. Inviting 4th floor rooftop deck captures unparalleled views of Downtown Houston! Attached 2-car garage paired w/an amazing driving configuration is a rarity that will be greatly appreciated. This beauty is in close proximity to some of Houston's most sought-out shops & eateries!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Haddon Street have any available units?
1722 Haddon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Haddon Street have?
Some of 1722 Haddon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Haddon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Haddon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Haddon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Haddon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1722 Haddon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Haddon Street offers parking.
Does 1722 Haddon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 Haddon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Haddon Street have a pool?
No, 1722 Haddon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Haddon Street have accessible units?
No, 1722 Haddon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Haddon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Haddon Street has units with dishwashers.

