Last updated June 12 2019 at 7:08 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1719 Mc Kee St
1719 Mckee St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1719 Mckee St, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1719 Mckee LS (Triplex Unit) in North Houston Texas is currently available.
Please see below for the property details:
Rent $595
Deposit $595
Pet Deposit (if applicable) $300
Application Fee $35
All applications will be processed on a case by case basis.
You may qualify if you have broken leases or outstanding balance.
Utilities included:
Water
Sewer
Trash
All other utilities will be the tenants responsibility.
Showings for the property will be on
Wednesday June 12 1- 3 PM
Thursday June 13 from 1 - 3 PM
Thank you for your time and consideration
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1719 Mc Kee St have any available units?
1719 Mc Kee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1719 Mc Kee St have?
Some of 1719 Mc Kee St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1719 Mc Kee St currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Mc Kee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Mc Kee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 Mc Kee St is pet friendly.
Does 1719 Mc Kee St offer parking?
No, 1719 Mc Kee St does not offer parking.
Does 1719 Mc Kee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Mc Kee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Mc Kee St have a pool?
No, 1719 Mc Kee St does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Mc Kee St have accessible units?
No, 1719 Mc Kee St does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Mc Kee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Mc Kee St has units with dishwashers.
