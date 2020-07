1718 Cornelius Trace Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

IMMACULATE 2017 DAVID WEEKLY 4/5 BED, 2 CAR GARAGE, 4/1 BATH IN 20 HOME - GATED COMMUNITY IN SPRING VALLEY ZONED TO MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL. THIS BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR LIVING OPEN PLAN HOME HAS UPGRADED FINISHES THROUGHOUT INCLUDING HARD WOOD FLOORS ON THE FIRST FLOOR & STAIRS. GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH BIG BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTERS, DOUBLE TRASH DRAWER, DOUBLE OVEN, 6 GAS BURNER, UPDRAFT VENT HOOD, CUSTOM PANTRY. BUFFET WITH WINE BAR & BUILT INS. BREAKFAST ROOM WITH WALL OF WINDOWS OUT TO BACK YARD. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIRE THROUGH TO DINING ROOM TO THE FRONT OF THE HOME. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETS,2 FURTHER BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS ON 2ND FLOOR & LARGE GAME ROOM WITH DRY BAR AND REFRIGERATOR 4 TH BEDROOM WITH EN SUITE BATH ON 3RD FLOOR EFL DIAMOND BUILDER HEATING & COOLING SYSTEM FOR LOW UTILITY BILLS. LARGE COVERED PATIO - GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH PLUMBING FOR OUTDOOR KITCHEN. FULLY LANDSCAPED YARD MAINTAINED BY HOA.