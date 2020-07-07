All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155

17155 West Oaks Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17155 West Oaks Plaza Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous, large, Victorian-style home perfect for a family relocating from out of town. Great location close to Dell, Samsung and quick access to the toll and IH35 for downtown, Austin-area companies.

This spacious, recently renovated home boasts a shaded, corner lot in the heart of downtown Pflugerville. With 5 bedrooms and a large office, there is plenty of room to work and play. The roomy kitchen and dining area are great for entertaining guests and the unique qualities of the house are great conversation-starters!

Outside, 100-year old pecan trees provide plenty of shade in the Texas heat and there is plenty of room for kids or parties. There are 2 large garages on the lot, perfect for storing extra furniture and other items while on the move.

Within walking distance to a few local treats, Rio Grande is a must for authentic Tex-Mex cuisine, this house is a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 have any available units?
17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 currently offering any rent specials?
17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 pet-friendly?
No, 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 offer parking?
Yes, 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 offers parking.
Does 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 have a pool?
No, 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 does not have a pool.
Does 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 have accessible units?
No, 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 does not have accessible units.
Does 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Estates
1699 Romano Park Ln W
Houston, TX 77090
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77044
Bayou Palms
13455 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Hanover Post Oak
1750 Sky Lark Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy
Houston, TX 77058
Citadel
2220 Pinegate Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln
Houston, TX 77086
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston