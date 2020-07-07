17155 West Hall Street Unit: 17155

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous, large, Victorian-style home perfect for a family relocating from out of town. Great location close to Dell, Samsung and quick access to the toll and IH35 for downtown, Austin-area companies.



This spacious, recently renovated home boasts a shaded, corner lot in the heart of downtown Pflugerville. With 5 bedrooms and a large office, there is plenty of room to work and play. The roomy kitchen and dining area are great for entertaining guests and the unique qualities of the house are great conversation-starters!



Outside, 100-year old pecan trees provide plenty of shade in the Texas heat and there is plenty of room for kids or parties. There are 2 large garages on the lot, perfect for storing extra furniture and other items while on the move.



Within walking distance to a few local treats, Rio Grande is a must for authentic Tex-Mex cuisine, this house is a great place to call home.