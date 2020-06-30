1713 Caroline St

Amenities
So you're looking for that new apartment huh?
You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!
___________________________ Go on, don't be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven't experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you've only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!
Apartment Amenities
Spacious 1 & 2 bedroom homes
Uniquely designed floor plans
Downtown city views
Stainlesssteel appliance package
Single basin kitchen sink
Quartz countertops w/ tile backsplash
Custom wood cabinets
Island kitchen
10 foot ceilings w/ 8 ft panel doors
Private balconies
Warm grey tone color scheme
Spa inspired bathrooms
Soaking tub* & standup showers
Quartz countertops in bathrooms
Walkin closets w/ custom wood shelving
Wood laminate flooring
Washer & Dryer in every unit
Satin nickel fixtures
Community Amenities
Upscale pool w/ tanning deck, lounge seating & California Kitchen
Rooftop terrace w/ ambient seating
Business center with WiFi lounge & printer
Hospitality center w/ complimentary coffee bar
Pet friendly
Gourmet coffee bar
Interactive fitness studio, smith machine & free weights
Club lounge w/ catering kitchen & nook seating
Resident den with shuffleboard & billiards
Media lounge
Rentable storage units
Valet trash service w/ recycling
Easy access to METROrail, I45, I10, Hwy 59 & Hwy 288
Walking distance from some of Houston's hottest eateries & a social night life scene
Onsite dog washing station