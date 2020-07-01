1707 Harold Street, Houston, TX 77098 Neartown - Montrose
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Location is not a problem with this cute 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Montrose. Literally walk to all your favorite shops, restaurants, and so much more! This one is ready when you are! Schedule a showing today!
(RLNE4782415)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1707 Harold St have any available units?
1707 Harold St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1707 Harold St currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Harold St is not currently offering any rent specials.