1706 Ridgewood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Want to be in a great location, but unwilling to consider a town home? This is it! This adorable, extremely well maintained Montrose bungalow is just a few seconds walk to a neighborhood park, is in walking, running or biking distance to Buffalo Bayou's hike and bike trails, various restaurants, bars/pubs, and shops. The home has lots of natural light, good sized bedrooms, arched doorways, crown molding, built in shelving. The kitchen is clean, well maintained with updates; fresh paint both inside and out, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. High efficiency, double pane windows. On a nice sized lot; backyard provides a lot of open space. Please note that the garage and attached space is not included in the lease.