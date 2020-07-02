All apartments in Houston
1706 Ridgewood Street

1706 Ridgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Ridgewood Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Want to be in a great location, but unwilling to consider a town home? This is it! This adorable, extremely well maintained Montrose bungalow is just a few seconds walk to a neighborhood park, is in walking, running or biking distance to Buffalo Bayou's hike and bike trails, various restaurants, bars/pubs, and shops. The home has lots of natural light, good sized bedrooms, arched doorways, crown molding, built in shelving. The kitchen is clean, well maintained with updates; fresh paint both inside and out, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. High efficiency, double pane windows. On a nice sized lot; backyard provides a lot of open space. Please note that the garage and attached space is not included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Ridgewood Street have any available units?
1706 Ridgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Ridgewood Street have?
Some of 1706 Ridgewood Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Ridgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Ridgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Ridgewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Ridgewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1706 Ridgewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Ridgewood Street offers parking.
Does 1706 Ridgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Ridgewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Ridgewood Street have a pool?
No, 1706 Ridgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Ridgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 1706 Ridgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Ridgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Ridgewood Street has units with dishwashers.

