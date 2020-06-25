All apartments in Houston
1705 Alamo Street

Location

1705 Alamo Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
guest parking
Ready for immediate move in. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer included. This unit is the only one with a private backyard & private driveway. All living room windows face the park. Enjoy the outdoors in the heart of the city! This community not only has yards and roof terraces, but it also features a private community park and dog park. With ample guest parking, entertaining will be easy. Guests will admire the modern styling throughout the home. Retreat to the spacious master bedroom and relax in your luxurious bath. This home also features a private driveway, and is adjacent to the community park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Alamo Street have any available units?
1705 Alamo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Alamo Street have?
Some of 1705 Alamo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Alamo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Alamo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Alamo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Alamo Street is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Alamo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Alamo Street offers parking.
Does 1705 Alamo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 Alamo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Alamo Street have a pool?
No, 1705 Alamo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Alamo Street have accessible units?
No, 1705 Alamo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Alamo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Alamo Street has units with dishwashers.

