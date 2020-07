Amenities

This two story home in Master planned City Park could be yours! Located just minutes from the Medical Center and Galleria, with landscaped parks, playground and community gazebo. Home Features - Formal dining, kitchen opens up to the living area and breakfast area, downstairs half bath, all bedrooms upstairs, fully fenced backyard, 2 car detached garage. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Make your appointment soon as this home won't last long!