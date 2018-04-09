1702 Aden Mist Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your own designer home in booming EADO! This luxurious home has it all! Enjoy downtown views from all levels. Corner lot so your windows will never be blocked and natural light from every room! Extra large private patio is extremely low maintenance and great for entertaining. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet and his/her sinks, granite throughout, stainless appliances, wine chiller/bar, surround-sound throughout. Very well maintained home. Come make it yours before its gone!