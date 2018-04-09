All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1702 Aden Mist Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1702 Aden Mist Dr
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:23 PM

1702 Aden Mist Dr

1702 Aden Mist Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1702 Aden Mist Dr, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your own designer home in booming EADO! This luxurious home has it all! Enjoy downtown views from all levels. Corner lot so your windows will never be blocked and natural light from every room! Extra large private patio is extremely low maintenance and great for entertaining. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet and his/her sinks, granite throughout, stainless appliances, wine chiller/bar, surround-sound throughout. Very well maintained home. Come make it yours before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Aden Mist Dr have any available units?
1702 Aden Mist Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Aden Mist Dr have?
Some of 1702 Aden Mist Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Aden Mist Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Aden Mist Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Aden Mist Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Aden Mist Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Aden Mist Dr offer parking?
No, 1702 Aden Mist Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Aden Mist Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Aden Mist Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Aden Mist Dr have a pool?
No, 1702 Aden Mist Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Aden Mist Dr have accessible units?
No, 1702 Aden Mist Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Aden Mist Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Aden Mist Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd
Houston, TX 77034
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr
Houston, TX 77040
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
The Core
3990 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston